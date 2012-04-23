FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Ample supply weighs on Nigerian
#Industrials
April 23, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Ample supply weighs on Nigerian

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nigerian Bonny offered at near two-year low
    * Sentiment bearish on ample Nigerian supply
    * Some Angolan June cargoes moving
    * HPCL said not to award buying tender

    LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - West African crude
differentials remained under pressure on Monday, weighed by an
overhang of Nigerian cargoes and signs of  slow demand for some
Angolan grades loading in June.	
    One trader estimated 10-15 cargoes of Nigerian crude
remained available for May loading - a relatively large amount
for this point in the monthly trading cycle, just before the
next month's loading programmes are issued.	
    "There's a bit too much oil around on the Nigerian side," a
trader said. 	
      	
    NIGERIA	
    * Bonny: Offered at dated plus $1.20 by Trafigura, down 20
cents from its offer on Thursday, and the lowest since May 2010.
Friday's offer level, if any, was not reported. Values have come
under pressure from the addition of three cargoes to the May
loading programme.	
    * Qua Iboe: valued by traders at between dated plus $1.50
and plus $2.00 a barrel, weaker than heard last week. No deals
heard on Monday and it was not clear if any cargoes of this
grade remained unsold for May.	
    * June loading programmes are expected to emerge in the next
few days. None had trickled out as of 1530 GMT.	
	
    ANGOLA	
    * Cargoes of some grades are finding homes and in some cases
offer levels are coming down.	
    * Nemba: Offered at dated minus 50 cents, a trader said,
down from a discount of 10 cents being offered by Sonangol on
Friday.	
    * Dalia: At least two cargoes have traded, including the
June 14-15 cargo thought to have been bought by BP. Offers have
been pitched at dated plus 45 cents, while tradeable levels were
put closer to plus 35 cents.	
    * Girassol: Offered at dated plus $1.80, unchanged from
Friday. Another cargo was being shown to the market at dated
plus $1.90, a trader said.	
    * Cabinda: Clearing rapidly, as it has in recent months.
Valued at around dated plus $1.65.	
     	
    TENDERS	
    * Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) did not award its tender
to buy crude for June loading, two traders said. 	
    HPCL was seeking 1 million barrels of sweet crude for
loading on June 18-20. It was not clear if the tender was
re-issued.	
       	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)

