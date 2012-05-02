FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Trade stalls as buyers hope for discounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, May 2(Reuters) - Demand for both Nigerian and
Angolan oil grades was lacklustre on Wednesday with buyers
waiting for sellers to cut prices further due to ample supplies
of light, sweet crude.	
    Comfortable availability of similar grades from Libya has
sapped demand for West African crude. Libya's NOC has issued a
tender to sell up to 750,000 barrels of prompt crude oil,
traders said on Wednesday. 	
    "Buyers are very relaxed with clear oversupply of light
sweet," said a West African crude trader. "Angola seems finally
to have caught Nigeria's cold, at least for the lighter grades."	
     Traders estimated that there are still around 20 Angolan
cargoes unsold for June, including at least five cargoes of the
Pazflor grade.	
 	
    NIGERIA	
    * Qua Iboe: Assessed unchanged at around dated plus $1.60 a
barrel. At least three June-loading cargoes were heard to have
sold.	
    * Bonny was assessed 30-50 cents below Qua Iboe.	
    * Akpo: Traders said this grade will load five cargoes in
June. They are as follows: 4-5 CNOOC, 10 Total, 15 NNPC, 21
Shell, 26-27 CNOOC.	
	
    ANGOLA	
    * Nemba: Heard offered at around dated minus 80 cents but no
traded levels were available.	
    * Pazflor: At least five cargoes were heard to still be
available for June, including the recently added 29-30 June
Sonangol cargo.	
    * China typically buys a large portion of the Pazflor
programme. Some speculated that high Chinese purchases of West
African crude in May could diminish requirements for June.	
    * Chinese demand for West African crude is set to rise by 16
percent in May from April, hitting the highest volume since July
2010, a Reuters survey showed. 	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Anthony Barker and Keiron
Henderson)

