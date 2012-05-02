WAfrica Crude-Trade stalls as buyers hope for discounts

GENEVA, May 2(Reuters) - Demand for both Nigerian and Angolan oil grades was lacklustre on Wednesday with buyers waiting for sellers to cut prices further due to ample supplies of light, sweet crude. Comfortable availability of similar grades from Libya has sapped demand for West African crude. Libya's NOC has issued a tender to sell up to 750,000 barrels of prompt crude oil, traders said on Wednesday. "Buyers are very relaxed with clear oversupply of light sweet," said a West African crude trader. "Angola seems finally to have caught Nigeria's cold, at least for the lighter grades." Traders estimated that there are still around 20 Angolan cargoes unsold for June, including at least five cargoes of the Pazflor grade. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Assessed unchanged at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel. At least three June-loading cargoes were heard to have sold. * Bonny was assessed 30-50 cents below Qua Iboe. * Akpo: Traders said this grade will load five cargoes in June. They are as follows: 4-5 CNOOC, 10 Total, 15 NNPC, 21 Shell, 26-27 CNOOC. ANGOLA * Nemba: Heard offered at around dated minus 80 cents but no traded levels were available. * Pazflor: At least five cargoes were heard to still be available for June, including the recently added 29-30 June Sonangol cargo. * China typically buys a large portion of the Pazflor programme. Some speculated that high Chinese purchases of West African crude in May could diminish requirements for June. * Chinese demand for West African crude is set to rise by 16 percent in May from April, hitting the highest volume since July 2010, a Reuters survey showed. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Anthony Barker and Keiron Henderson)