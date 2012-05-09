FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Qua Iboe bounces, heavies on the move
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
May 9, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Qua Iboe bounces, heavies on the move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Nigerian Qua
Iboe bounced from the lowest level in about 1-1/2 years on
Wednesday, supported by an expected demand shift from Bonny
Light, which has been under force majeure since last week.	
    Heavy sweet crude was also selling at a relatively brisk
pace, with many of the cargoes expected to travel to the Far
East amid the full scale nuclear plant outage in Japan, traders
said.	
    	
    NIGERIA	
    * A few cargoes of June loading Qua Iboe BFO-QUA have been
sold. Traders said offer levels were as high as dated Brent plus
$2.50 a barrel. Earlier this month, Qua Iboe was assessed at
dated plus $1.60/$1.80 a barrel, the lowest level since November
2010.	
    * Dealing of Bonny Light BFO-BON remained thin, making it
difficult to assess its price level. Before the force majeure,
which was declared on Friday, Bonny Light was assessed anywhere
between dated plus $1.40 and $1.80.	
    * On company news, Ryan Lance, the new chief executive of
ConocoPhillips, on Wednesday confirmed that the U.S.
exploration and production company plans to sell its Nigerian
assets, but said a deal was not imminent. 	
    * "We're testing the market on our Nigerian assets," Lance
told reporters after the company's annual meeting.
    	
    	
    ANGOLA	
    * Trade of Angolan crude became quiet in a transition. Most
June cargoes were sold and the July loading program was expected
to be released next week.	
        	
    ASIAN BUYING TENDERS 	
    * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought 3 million
barrels of light sweet crude via tender. 	
    * Traders said the company bought 2 million barrels of
Nigerian Qua Iboe from Morgan Stanley and 1 million barrels of
Libyan Melittah from Total. Price details and loading dates were
not available. These companies could not be reached.	
    * Although BPCL was seeking to buy July loading barrels,
sellers also could offer cargoes for the second half June.    	
    * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy sweet crude
for loading July 1-15, but potential sellers can also offer
cargoes for loading in the second half of June. The result is
expected to be released as early as Friday.	
    	
    HEAVY 	
    * Exxon sold both of its caroges of June loading Doba Blend
from Chad to Vitol. Petronas sold its mid-month cargo to
Japanese trader Sumitomo Corp. 	
    * Although Sumitomo was expected to ship Doba Blend to Far
East Asia, intention of Vitol was not clear. These companies
could not be reached.	
    * Mitsubishi Corp has placed its cargoes of Gabonese crude.
The company did not specify grades or price details.	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by M.D. Golan)

