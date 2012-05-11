WAfrica Crude-Bonny woes keep Nigerian steady

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials stayed strong on Friday, despite an overhang of unsold June cargoes, as potential buyers worried about the loss of production from the benchmark Bonny Light stream. Loadings of Bonny Light crude oil have been delayed by about eight days following production cuts last week, and most of its May cargoes have been affected, traders said this week. Last Friday, Royal Dutch Shell said it declared force majeure on Bonny Light due to oil theft and that 60,000 barrels per day of oil had been shut down. [ID:nL5E8G4EUC) Differentials for Nigerian Qua Iboe responded to the problems with Bonny Light supply. Nigerian light, sweet crudes have also been supported by a rise in processing margins for gasoline in western markets, traders said. NIGERIA * As many as 30 Nigerian cargoes due to load in June were still unsold, traders said, and the new loading programme for July was likely to be released around May 18. * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: at least three recent deals done for late June loading traded at dated Brent plus $2.20/$2.25 a barrel, up from plus $1.60/$1.80 four or five days ago. Traders said Qua Iboe offers were now around dated plus $2.50. Both of the last two Qua Iboe cargoes loading in June were reported to have been placed into India via tender. "There may be up to six Qua Iboe cargoes still unsold but an equal number have also been committed into Indian tenders, so the supply is quite tight," said one trader. * Bonny Light BFO-BON: assessed at a discount of about 50 cents below Qua Iboe. * Brass River: assessed around dated Brent plus $1.60 to plus $1.80 after a deal was done for June 5-6 loading within that range, traders said. ANGOLA * All the June loading Angolan cargoes have been sold or taken to cargo holders' refining system. * Angola's July loading programmes are expected to be released from next Tuesday. * Cabinda and Girassol were both assessed close to dated Brent plus $1.00. * Nemba: assessed around dated Brent minus $1.20 after a cargo was sold to Unipec close to that level for June 3-4 loading, traders said. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), bought around 1 million barrels of Angolan Kissanje crude oil via tender from Angolan state oil company Sonangol traders said. No price details were reported. IOC only took one cargo of Kissanje on a Suezmax-class tanker, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)