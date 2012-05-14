WAfrica Crude-Qua/Bonny price spread widens

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The price premium for Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil widened on Monday over Bonny Light, which remained under a force majeure declared earlier in May. Traders said the Qua Iboe price has risen partly because of demand for it as an alternative to Bonny Light since the force majeure, while actual dealing remained very thin. Historically, gasoline-rich Qua Iboe and Bonny Light have traded at the same or very similar spot differentials to the dated Brent benchmark. Nigerian cargo holders assessed the spread between the two crudes at between 70 cents and $1 a barrel while buyers assessed it between $1.50 and $1.75 a barrel. "It's (Bonny Light) got such a bad reputation that aside from equity holders taking their cargoes home, buyers can almost name their price," one traders said. But he said regular buyers of Bonny Light were not touching the crude due to its unreliable supply. "Look at it from a refiner's perspective. If a cargo comes in much delayed, it could be coming into a crude slate at a completely different valuation versus the original economics for purchase." Benchmark Qua Iboe was assessed around dated plus $2.20 a barrel, little changed from late last week. All the June loading Angolan cargoes have been sold or taken to cargo holders' refining system. Glencore sold the first two cargoes of June loading Aseng from Equatorial Guinea. The June 5-7 loading cargo was sold to Exxon but the buyer of the second cargo was unclear, traders said. The third cargo of Aseng was still available to sell. This was not confirmed by Glencore. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 3 million barrels of West African crude via the most recent tender, which was awarded on Friday last week. Initially, traders said the company bought only 1 million barrels of Angolan Kissanje from state run oil firm Sonangol. * The remaining 2 million barrels should comprise either Nigerian Qua Iboe or a combination of Angolan Nemba and Nigerian Forcados, traders said. But this could not be confirmed. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)