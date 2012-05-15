FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-June Nigerian cargoes clear
May 15, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-June Nigerian cargoes clear

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - June loading cargoes of Nigerian
crude started clearing promptly in last minute demand ahead of
the release of the July loading programme, traders said on
Tuesday.	
    "June programmes are clearing better than was the case for
May," a trader said.	
    Traders said about 10-15 of about 70 June loading Nigerian
cargoes were left unsold.	
    	
    NIGERIA	
    * Traders said CNOOC has closed a mini-tender to sell Akpo
June 26-27 loading.	
    * ChinaOil bought two cargoes of Escravos for June 7-8 and
June 15-16, traders said. This was not confirmed.	
    * Eni sold Okono for June 23-24. The company declined to
disclose the seller. Yoho for June 3-4 was sold to BP. BP could
not be reached.	
    * Shell swapped June 26-27 Bonga with Eni's Bonga for June
4-5.	
    * Price details were not available. 	
    	
    ANGOLA	
    * Dealings of Angolan crude remained thin ahead of the
release of the July loading programme.	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)

