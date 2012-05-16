FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Angolan July programme slimmer
May 16, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Angolan July programme slimmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The July loading programme of
Angolan crude showed a fall in exports from June, likely to
support differentials once dealing kicks off, traders said on
Wednesday.	
    The loading schedule showed Angola would export about 1.56
million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in July, excluding
Palanca and Gimboa. It listed 51 cargoes.    	
    "It is a small programme. I am not sure if Gimboa or Palanca
are available," a trader of physical West African crude said.	
"Also look at Girassol. There is maintenance."	
    	
    ANGOLA	
    * The June and July programmes have listed 3 cargoes of
Girassol while 6-7 cargoes are normally available every month.	
    * Dealings of July cargoes are expected to start on
Thursday. The June cargoes have been sold out.	
 	
    NIGERIA	
    * Traders said Turkish refiner Tupras made a rare purchase
of Brass River for late-June loading.	
    	
    ASIAN DEMAND 	
    * China's imports of West African crude oil were expected to
dip in June from May, but the volume was significantly higher
than a year ago.	
    * Chinese purchases of West African crude, mostly Angolan,
will average 1.01 million barrels per day (bpd) in June. The
volume is just below 1.10 million bpd in May, which was the
highest since July 2010.	
    * In contrast, India's demand for West African crude is
expected to fall sharply to 380,000 bpd in June in a backdrop of
a 49 jump to 613,000 bpd in May from April.	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Jessica Donati, editing by
William Hardy)

