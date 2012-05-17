WAfrica Crude-Angolan offers seen higher on tighter supply

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Angolan crude oil differentials were expected to strengthen on Thursday after the announcement of a smaller-than-expected loading programme for July, traders said. Angola will export around 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd)of crude oil in July in 51 cargoes, down from 1.69 million bpd in June and nearly 1.80 million bpd in April. Several of the Angolan loading streams have been reduced sharply for July and state oil company Sonangol is expected to increase initial offers across the board for restricted grades. Asian demand, meanwhile, continues apace with demand into China running at close to record levels. China's imports of West African crude oil, mostly Angolan, are expected to average around 1.01 million bpd in June, just below 1.10 million bpd in May, which was the highest since July 2010. But Indian imports of West African crude, which tend mainly to be of lighter, sweet Nigerian grades, have dipped recently. India is set to import only around 380,000 bpd of West African crude in June, around half recent levels. NIGERIA * Still more than a dozen Nigerian cargoes unplaced for June just a few days ahead of the new July loading programmes. Traders said the overhang of cargoes was holding down a range of the smaller, less traded, Nigerian grades. * Qua Iboe: Nigeria's benchmark grade was assessed between dated Brent plus $2.00 to plus $2.10, in line with recent spot deals. Sellers had asked above that range - closer to plus $2.30 - but all barrels have now been placed for June. * Bonny Light: quoted at a discount of 40-50 cents to Qua Iboe due to unreliability following recent force majeure declarations on prompt loadings. ANGOLA * State oil company Sonangol had yet to indicate offer prices for its July cargoes, traders said, following the announcement of a much smaller loading programme for July. Dealers said the more limited number of cargoes suggested Sonangol would raise offers across the board, particularly for the most restricted grades. * Girassol: with only three cargoes loading each in June and July, compared with a more normal seven in May, Sonangol offers for July were anticipated at around dated Brent plus $1.20, up from recent deals around plus $1.00, traders said. * Nemba: The last spate of deals were done around dated Brent minus $1.20 but initial Nemba offers from Sonangol were expected to appear around dated minus 60 cents. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)