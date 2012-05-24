WAfrica Crude-More than half of Angolan exports sold

* CPC buys 6 mln barrels for July * June overhang remains in Nigeria GENEVA, May 24(Reuters) - Angolan crude prices drew further support from Chinese and Taiwanese buying on Thursday and traders said that more than half of the July export programme has already been sold. "The Chinese are back in the market. They are happy with the correction in prices," said a West African oil trader on the sale of Angolan grades. Taiwan's CPC has awarded an unusually large import tender for nearly 6 million barrels of Angolan crude oil ahead of the expected start of a new residual fluid catalytic cracker this summer, traders said. But trade was slower for Nigerian grades for which at least half a dozen cargoes from the June loading programme remain unsold after the release this week of July export volumes. ANGOLA * Traders said more than 30 cargoes from the July loading programme have been sold, including all the cargoes from the Cabinda, Hungo and Mondo programmes. * Chinese buyers bought a Mondo and a Hungo cargo on Thursday, traders said. CONGO * Djeno: This grade will load six cargoes in July, leaving daily exports virtually unchanged from June. NIGERIA * Amenam: A June-loading cargo was sold to Repsol for delivery to its refinery in Peru, traders said. * Otherwise, cross-Atlantic shipments were rare in the June programme and traders cited this as the main reason for the overhang of June cargoes. * Akpo: This grade will load six cargoes in July, a provisional loading programme showed. OTHER TENDERS * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said. * Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude since its May-arrival tender. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)