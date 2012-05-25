WAfrica Crude-Nigerian demand slow for July

GENEVA, May 25(Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil cargoes from the new July programme have been slow to sell, with traders citing lacklustre demand from U.S. buyers. Offers have not yet been available for the key grades but traders are poised for a dip in values in the absence of a pick-up in demand. "There's been very little trade," said a West African crude oil trader. Only around 5 cargoes from the June programme were heard sold to the United States following the closure of east coast refineries such as Valero's Aruba plant. NIGERIA/ANGOLA * Yoho: Exxon swapped a Yoho cargo for a Pazflor cargo held by Total, a trader said. * Traders said that at least one Qua Iboe cargo is likely to be placed in the BPCL tender. In recent months, BPCL has bought more Libyan volumes as flows have increased after last year's revolution. * Traders said that more than half of the Angolan July loading programme has already been sold. OTHER TENDERS * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said. * Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude since its May-arrival tender. * Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued a tender to buy light, sweet crude for loading in the last ten days of July, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)