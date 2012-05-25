FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WAfrica Crude-Nigerian demand slow for July
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 25, 2012 / 5:29 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian demand slow for July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, May 25(Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil cargoes from
the new July programme have been slow to sell, with traders
citing lacklustre demand from U.S. buyers.	
    Offers have not yet been available for the key grades but
traders are poised for a dip in values in the absence of a
pick-up in demand.	
    "There's been very little trade," said a West African crude
oil trader. 	
    Only around 5 cargoes from the June programme were heard
sold to the United States following the closure of east coast
refineries such as Valero's Aruba plant.	
    	
    NIGERIA/ANGOLA	
    * Yoho: Exxon swapped a Yoho cargo for a Pazflor cargo held
by Total, a trader said.	
    * Traders said that at least one Qua Iboe cargo is likely to
be placed in the BPCL tender. In recent months, BPCL has bought
more Libyan volumes as flows have increased after last year's
revolution.	
    * Traders said that more than half of the Angolan July
loading programme has already been sold.	
    	
    OTHER TENDERS 	
    * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy
sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The
tender will close on Wednesday, they said.	
    * Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders
to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often
purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude
since its May-arrival tender.	
    * Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
 has issued a tender to buy light, sweet crude for
loading in the last ten days of July, traders said.
 	
        	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.