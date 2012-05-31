FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Nigerian demand lacklustre
#Industrials
May 31, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian demand lacklustre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Qua offered at dated +$2.50, valued +$2.00
    * Most Angolan crude sold for July

    LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil cargoes are
clearing more slowly than usual due to weak U.S. consumption and
the lack, so far, of a strong demand pull from Europe or Asia.	
    "Now with the U.S. taking less, the Nigerian has to compete
going into Europe and the Mediterranean," said a West African
oil trader on Thursday.	
    Angolan crude, by contrast, is largely sold out for July.	
        	
    NIGERIA	
    * Qua Iboe: Traders estimated the likely value of the grade
at between dated plus $1.90-$2.10 a barrel, on a par with
Wednesday. Offers have been dated plus $2.50, a trader said. 	
    * Bonny: Valued at a discount of around 50 cents to Qua.
Shell has yet to lift a force majeure on Bonny exports it
declared on May 4.	
    	
    ANGOLA AND OTHER GRADES	
    * Pazflor: A cargo is being reoffered at dated minus 25
cents by Exxon, a trader said.	
    * A Dalia cargo may still be available. The grade was pegged
at around dated minus 50 to 60 cents.	
    * Girassol: One or two cargoes are still thought to be
available. Traders have valued the grade at around dated plus
$1.20. The offer level is dated plus $1.50, a trader said.	
    	
    TENDERS 	
    * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy
sweet crude for August delivery, traders said. The tender will
close on Wednesday, they said. The result was slow to emerge on
Thursday.	
        	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
