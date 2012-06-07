FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Dealing thin for Nigeria, Angola sell out
June 7, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Dealing thin for Nigeria, Angola sell out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Differentials on Nigerian crude
for July loading were steady in thin trading on Thursday as
traders awaited the result of a closely watched import tender by
an Indian refiner.	
    A small number of companies have been informed by Indian Oil
Corp (IOC) that it did not buy crude oil they had offered via
tender. But details of the result did not emerge.	
    IOC, India's largest refinery, was seeking to buy sweet
crude for loading in the second half of July.	
    Traders said IOC did not immediately issue another tender.	
    	
    NIGERIA	
    * Qua Iboe was assessed around dated Brent benchmark plus
$2.20/$2.30 a barrel, little changed from Wednesday.	
    	
    ANGOLA AND OTHERS	
    * Angolan cargoes for July loading have been sold out except
for one Girassol. 	
    * The loading programme for August will be released as early
as next week.	
    * Petronas last week sold its cargo of heavy sweet Doba
Blend. The company declined to disclose the seller.
Differentials on Doba Blend was around dated benchmark minus
$2.80 a barrel, which traders described as strong.	
    	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
