WAfrica Crude-Dealing thin for Nigeria, Angola sell out

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Differentials on Nigerian crude for July loading were steady in thin trading on Thursday as traders awaited the result of a closely watched import tender by an Indian refiner. A small number of companies have been informed by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) that it did not buy crude oil they had offered via tender. But details of the result did not emerge. IOC, India's largest refinery, was seeking to buy sweet crude for loading in the second half of July. Traders said IOC did not immediately issue another tender. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe was assessed around dated Brent benchmark plus $2.20/$2.30 a barrel, little changed from Wednesday. ANGOLA AND OTHERS * Angolan cargoes for July loading have been sold out except for one Girassol. * The loading programme for August will be released as early as next week. * Petronas last week sold its cargo of heavy sweet Doba Blend. The company declined to disclose the seller. Differentials on Doba Blend was around dated benchmark minus $2.80 a barrel, which traders described as strong. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)