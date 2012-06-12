FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Demand dearth depresses Qua Iboe
June 12, 2012 / 5:04 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Demand dearth depresses Qua Iboe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - The Nigerian benchmark crude oil
fell to a six-week low as a lack of U.S. buying interest led to
a significant overhang for July cargoes.	
    Vitol this week offered the Qua Iboe grade at dated plus
$1.80 a barrel in the public window, which indicated to many
market participants a dearth of buying interest.	
    "Demand is not great. There's probably only one or two
cargoes that have traded this week," said a West African oil
trader.	
    	
    NIGERIA	
    * Qua Iboe: Last heard offered at dated Brent plus $1.80 a
barrel and assessed at around dated plus $1.70 a barrel - the
lowest level since early May. It was not clear if Vitol has sold
its 7-8 July cargo.	
    * Traders said there were still three or four Qua Iboe
cargoes unsold for July.	
	
    ANGOLA	
    * Traders said that all cargoes for July loading have been
sold out, with the possible exception of a Dalia cargo.	
    	
    ASIAN BUYING TENDERS	
    * India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, bought up to 4
million barrels of West African crude in a tender for loading in
the second half of July, traders said. IOC bought 1 million
barrels each of Hungo and Agbami from Shell, plus 950,000
barrels of Kissanje from Sonangol and 950,000 barrels of Dalia
from Mercuria, they said. Prices were not immediately available.
IOC last bought a Kissanje cargo from Sonangol. 	
        	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)

