WAfrica Crude-Overhang keeps Nigerian Qua at six-week low

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials stayed under intense pressure as an overhang of cargoes for loading in July kept values at a six-week low. Very limited U.S. and European buying interest has kept a lid on values for Nigerian light, sweet crudes in particular and differentials are now so low that some Asian refiners have picked up grades that would normally be too expensive for them. But India's state-run IOC and other refiners are expected to issue buying tenders in the coming week, which traders said could offer some floor for prices. NIGERIA * More than a dozen Nigerian cargoes still unsold for July just a week ahead of the expected announcement of new loading programmes for August. * Qua Iboe: Offers reported around dated Brent plus $1.80 a barrel but potential buyers seen lower, closer to plus $1.50 with doable levels possibly around dated plus $1.70 a barrel. If this were concluded it would be the lowest level since early May. As many as four of the 11 Qua Iboe cargoes due to load in July were still reported unsold. * Bonny Light: Shell's Bonny stream has been under force majeure since early May due to damage to a pipeline. The grade was quoted around dated Brent plus $1.30 to plus $1.40 -- around 40 cents below Qua Iboe -- due to unreliability of loading dates. * Agbami: Chevron's ultra-light production stream was assessed at a significant discount to dated Brent with a deal reported done recently as low as dated minus 75 cents, although this deal was considered exceptional for the buyer. ANGOLA * All Angolan stems for July now placed. * August loading programmes could come out as early as June 15, traders said. Completion of recent maintenance work should help Angolan exports rise for August from the 1.58 million barrels per day lifting in July. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, bought up to 4 million barrels of West African crude in a tender for loading in the second half of July, traders said. IOC bought 1 million barrels each of Hungo and Agbami from Shell, plus 950,000 barrels of Kissanje from Sonangol and 950,000 barrels of Dalia from Mercuria, they said. Prices were not immediately available. IOC last bought a Kissanje cargo from Sonangol.