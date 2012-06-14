WAfrica Crude-Prompt overhang squeezes Nigerian lower

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - West African light, sweet crude oil differentials stayed weak on Thursday, depressed by an large overhang of unsold cargoes for loading in July and limited buying interest from east or west. Indian oil refiners, traditionally enthusiastic buyers of high quality Nigerian oil have bought fewer cargoes in the last two months and this has coincided with a fall in crack spreads for light products in the U.S. and European markets. European refineries are running at between 75 and 80 percent of capacity, at least 5-10 percent below normal seasonal rates, and are already well supplied with Russian and North Sea crudes. That is leaving many cargoes of Nigerian crude unsold until the last moment and depressing the front of the physical curve. Traders said Indian state-run refiner Indian Oil Co (IOC) and other Asian refiners were expected to issue more buying tenders for Nigerian crudes in the coming week, but until then prices were likely to stay weak. "Nigerian cargoes are trading a lot more prompt now, which is putting sellers under enormous pressure," said a crude trader with a large European major. NIGERIA * As many as 20 Nigerian cargoes were still reported unsold for July loading just a week ahead of the expected announcement of new lifting programmes for August. * Qua Iboe: assessed around six-week lows with sellers reported at about dated Brent plus $1.70, about 10 cents lower than at the beginning of the week, but potential buyers were seen lower, closer to dated Brent plus $1.50. As many as four of the 11 Qua Iboe cargoes due to load in July were still reported unplaced and unsold. * Bonny Light: quoted between dated Brent plus $1.30 and plus $1.40 -- around 40 cents below Qua Iboe -- due to unreliability of loading dates. The stream has been under force majeure since early May due to sabotage to a pipeline. * Agbami: sold recent below dated Brent minus 80 cents, traders said. At least three cargoes were actively seeking buyers. Shell was reported to have two unsold Agbami cargoes and Repsol another. An Agbami offer at dated Brent minus 50 cents was said to be "frankly far too optimistic" by one trader. ANGOLA * All Sonangol's Angolan stems for July now placed. * Dalia: Total was said to be offering a Dalia cargo for loading July 28-29, probably around dated Brent minus 30-40 cents, but potential buyers were looking at lower levels, closer to minus 60-70 cents. * Girassol: Total reported offering a Girassol for lifting July 29-30. The grade had been traded as high as dated Brent plus $1.80 two months ago but is now assessed at least a dollar per barrel lower. * August loading programmes could come out as early as June 15, traders said. Completion of recent maintenance work should help Angolan exports rise for August from the 1.58 million barrels per day lifting in July. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, bought up to 4 million barrels of West African crude in a tender for loading in the second half of July, traders said. IOC bought 1 million barrels each of Hungo and Agbami from Shell, plus 950,000 barrels of Kissanje from Sonangol and 950,000 barrels of Dalia from Mercuria, they said. Prices were not immediately available. IOC last bought a Kissanje cargo from Sonangol. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)