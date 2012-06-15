WAfrica Crude-Nigerian stays weak

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian light, sweet crude oil differentials remained under pressure on Friday, hit by ample supplies and limited demand. An overhang of as many as 20 unsold cargoes for July loading kept a lid on values for all Nigerian grades while demand was limited by slower buying by Asian refiners. Angolan crudes were largely quiet with almost all stems sold or placed with primary equity holders, traders said. NIGERIA * As many as 20 Nigerian cargoes reported unsold for July loading a week ahead of lifting programmes for August. * Qua Iboe: below month lows with sellers reported at dated Brent plus $1.70, down 10 cents this week, and possible buyers closer to plus $1.50. Four of 11 July Qua Iboe cargoes reported unsold. * Bonny Light: Qua Iboe minus 40 cents, or around dated Brent plus $1.35. It has been under force majeure for six weeks. * Escravos: assessed at around Qua Iboe plus around 20 cents, up from a discount of around 20 cents a month ago. Chevron was reported to be offering one Escravos at around dated Brent plus $2.10, not too far above a doable level. ANGOLA * All Sonangol's Angolan stems for July now placed. * Dalia: assessed around dated Brent minus 50-60 cents. Total was still said to have a cargo for loading July 28-29. * Girassol: assessed around dated Brent plus 80 cents to $1.00, at least $1 below levels traded in April. * August loading programmes were expected on Monday. Traders said August should see a slightly larger loading programme after a 1.58 million barrels per day lifting in July. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)