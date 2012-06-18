FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Nigerian slow, relies on Asian tenders
#Industrials
June 18, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian slow, relies on Asian tenders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Dealings of Nigerian crude for
July loading stalled on Monday, with differentials on Qua Iboe
remaining at a six week low level due to slack demand.
    Traders were closely watching import tender results from
Indonesia, India and Taiwan to seek clues on market direction.
    Angola has released its preliminary loading programme for
August, showing a 14.5 percent rise in export volumes for the
month from July.
                
    NIGERIA
    * About 15-20 Nigerian cargoes remained unsold.
    * Traders assessed Qua Iboe for July at a $1.70 premium to
benchmark dated Brent, unchanged from late last week and the
lowest in about six weeks.
    * Bonny Light was assessed around dated plus $1.30. It has
been under force majeure for six weeks.
    
    TENDERS 
    * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a tender to buy sweet
crude for August delivery. The tender will close on Wednesday
and the result is expected to release on Thursday.
    * Pertamina typically buys Nigerian crude oil via monthly
tender for sweet crude.
    * "It will be of most interest for people still long in July
barrels," a trader said. "I think Nigerian will come into
possible contention with weaker prices."
    * Taiwanese oil refiner CPC Corp has issued a tender to buy
sweet crude for August loading. The tender will close on
Tuesday.
    * CPC typically buys Angolan crude in its monthly tender to
import sweet crude. It bought 6 million barrels of Angolan
Cabinda and Nemba for July loading.  
    * The import tender for August loading by India's BPCL will
close later this week.  
        
    ANGOLA 
    * Angola is set to export 1.81 million barrels of crude oil
per day (bpd) in August, up about 14.5 percent from July, a
provisional loading schedule showed on Monday, which traders
said could depress futures prices and spot differentials.
    * Traders said the expected completion of maintenance at the
Girassol oilfield boosted the export volume of Girassol crude,
leading to the rise in the overall exports.
    * "It is a lot of Angolan oil. The programme looks very
long," a trader of West African crude said.
    * The August schedule showed seven cargoes of Girassol
crude, compared with three cargoes available for May and June
due to reduced output during the field maintenance.
    
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
