WAfrica Crude-Price slide pauses on Indian buying

GENEVA, June 19 (Reuters) - Asian buying interest helped stave off further losses on Nigerian grades on Wednesday after prices fell to six-weeks lows earlier this week due to a dearth of buying interest. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited bought two Nigerian oil cargoes for its latest tender from Shell, trade sources said. Still, traders said there were around 20 unsold Nigerian cargoes from the June and July programmes even as August shipping lists began to emerge. The supply overhang prompted NNPC to lower its official selling price for the benchmark Qua Iboe and Bonny Light grades to dated plus $1.65 a barrel from dated plus $2 a barrel in June. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: This grade was assessed unchanged at dated plus $1.70 a barrel, unchanged from earlier in the week. * Agbami: This grade is due to load eight cargoes in August, a provisional loading programme showed. This is up from seven planned cargoes in July. ANGOLA * Traders said they have still not seen offers on Angolan grades as traders instead finalise cargoes for sale into Asian tenders. * Angola is set to export 1.81 million barrels of crude oil per day in August, up about 14.5 percent from July, a provisional loading programme showed on Monday. TENDERS * BPCL has bought one Qua Iboe cargo and one Agbami cargo for loading in late July or early August from Shell via a tender, traders said on Wednesday. * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery. The tender will close on Wednesday and the result is expected to release on Thursday. * Taiwanese oil refiner CPC Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude for August loading. The tender closed on Tuesday but the results were not yet available on Wednesday. * CPC typically buys Angolan crude in its monthly tender to import sweet crude. It bought 6 million barrels of Angolan Cabinda and Nemba for July loading. * The import tender for August loading by India's BPCL will close later this week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy)