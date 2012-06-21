WAfrica Crude-Angola pressured by Chinese resale

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Differentials on Angolan crude for August loading dipped from July due to some signs of slowing demand from China, traders said on Thursday. They said Unipec, the trading arm of China's Sinopec Corp , has sold some Angolan cargoes for July loading following the run cuts at its refinery in China, pressuring the August market. The grades of crude oil, which have been resold, were not clear. NIGERIA * Traders said there has not been active discussion about Nigerian cargoes for July loading. Roughly 15 cargoes have remained unsold. * Provisional programmes showed eight cargoes of Agbami and four cargoes to be loaded in August. ANGOLA * Offers from Angola's state run Sonangol included: Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel; Girassol at dated plus $1.60; Palanca dated plus $2.20 a barrel; Nemba dated minus 60 cent, Plutonio dated -50 cents; Hungo dated minus $1.50; Mondo at dated minus $1.30; Saxi Blend dated minus 20 cents; Gimboa at dated minus 10 cent and Pazflor at parity to dated. * Kissanje is likely to be offered via a tender. * "These levels are shockingly high," a trader said. "Cabida was 30-40 cents lower in the CPC tender than July levels." TENDERS * Taiwan's CPC bought three cargoes of Cabinda, two cargoes of Nemba and one cargo of Azeri Light via a tender to import August loading sweet crude. Sellers were Eni, Chevron and Socar, but this was not confirmed. * Traders said the price paid for Cabinda was 30-40 cents lower than July levels. However, the volume, which CPC bought for August, was larger than July. * The result of the import tender by Indonesia's Pertamina did not emerge. * Indian refinery HPCL has issued a tender to buy August loading light sweet crude. The tender closes on June 25 and offers remain valid until June 25. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva, editing by William Hardy)