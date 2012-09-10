WAfrica Crude-Slips as traders eye November loading

* Nigerian Qua Iboe eases below last week's $2 premium * Overhang of light sweet Nigerian crude grades remains LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - West African crude oil differentials were slightly lower on Monday with the market subdued, and a handful of cargoes from October still unsold. Around four or five of the 55 Angolan cargoes due to load in October have yet to be sold to end-users, traders said, and around a dozen of the more than 70 Nigerian cargoes remain. Six or seven cargoes are also available from Cameroon, Congo, Ghana and Gabon, according to market participants. Angolan export programmes for November will be released in early next week and cargoes for loading in early and mid-October are already being squeezed. Some lighter grades may be supported by Asian buying tenders over the next few days with Indian refiner IOC due to announce an award soon that could absorb up to four light Nigerian cargoes. NIGERIA * Around 11-12 Nigerian cargoes were still available, including three Brass River, two Qua, a Bonga, a Forcados, a Pennington and a Yoho. * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Exxon is reported to have sold its mid-October Qua Iboe with the buyer thought to be BP. Traders said the cargo was likely to have moved at around dated Brent plus around $1.80. Some of the remaining October cargoes were being held back for possible sale into India via tender. * Bonny Light BFO-BON: Trading at a discount of about 40 cents to Qua Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality. ANGOLA * Four or five of 55 cargoes loading in October were still unplaced, traders said, including o ne each of Girassol, Saxi and Palanca. * Kuito: Sonangol's sale of its Oct. 27-28 to Unipec was said to have been done at below dated Brent minus $3.50. * Dalia: assessed between dated Brent minus 60 and minus $1.20, traders said, around 10-20 cents lower than last week. * Pazflor: reported worth close to dated Brent minus $1.20. TENDERS * State-owned Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for November loading, traders said. Grade and price offers should be submitted by Wednesday and Thursday respectively. An award had been expected on Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Christopher Johnson)