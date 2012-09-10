FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WAfrica Crude-Slips as traders eye November loading
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
September 10, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Slips as traders eye November loading

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nigerian Qua Iboe eases below last week's $2 premium
    * Overhang of light sweet Nigerian crude grades remains

    LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - West African crude oil
differentials were slightly lower on Monday with the market
subdued, and a handful of cargoes from October still unsold. 
    Around four or five of the 55 Angolan cargoes due to load in
October have yet to be sold to end-users, traders said, and
around a dozen of the more than 70 Nigerian cargoes remain.
    Six or seven cargoes are also available from Cameroon,
Congo, Ghana and Gabon, according to market participants. 
    Angolan export programmes for November will be released in
early next week and cargoes for loading in early and mid-October
are already being squeezed.
    Some lighter grades may be supported by Asian buying tenders
over the next few days with Indian refiner IOC due to announce
an award soon that could absorb up to four light Nigerian
cargoes.

    NIGERIA
    * Around 11-12 Nigerian cargoes were still available,
including three Brass River, two Qua, a Bonga, a Forcados, a
Pennington and a Yoho.
    * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Exxon is reported to have sold its
mid-October Qua Iboe with the buyer thought to be BP. Traders
said the cargo was likely to have moved at around dated Brent
plus around $1.80. Some of the remaining October cargoes were
being held back for possible sale into India via tender.
    * Bonny Light BFO-BON: Trading at a discount of about 40
cents to Qua Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable
quality.

    ANGOLA
    * Four or five of 55 cargoes loading in October were still
unplaced, traders said, including o ne each of Girassol, Saxi and
Palanca.
    * Kuito: Sonangol's sale of its Oct. 27-28 to Unipec was
said to have been done at below dated Brent minus $3.50.
    * Dalia: assessed between dated Brent minus 60 and minus
$1.20, traders said, around 10-20 cents lower than last week.
    * Pazflor: reported worth close to dated Brent minus $1.20.
            
    TENDERS 
    * State-owned Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) has issued a tender
to buy light sweet crude for November loading, traders said.
Grade and price offers should be submitted by Wednesday and
Thursday respectively. An award had been expected on Friday.
    
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Christopher Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.