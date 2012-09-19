WAfrica Crude-Angolan firmer on October buying

GENEVA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Angolan crude oil differentials ticked higher on Wednesday on October buying and as traders bet that outstanding Asian buy tenders would sap up November supplies. Angola's Sonangol released the offer for most of its Angolan grades released in a loading programme earlier this week. These were on average about 40 cents higher than previous offers. While traders said there were unlikely to trade at these levels, they still assessed November differentials at a slight premium to October due to strong Asian demand. Nigerian loading programmes for November began to emerge on Wednesday. In October, Africa's top oil exporter was due to ship 2.05 million barrels per day of oil onto the international market. NIGERIA * Usan: This grade is set to load 3-4 cargoes in November compared with 4 in October. These were allocated to Nexen, NNPC, Exxon and Chevron. The last cargo was due to load in the last two days of October or the first day of November. * Abo: Due to load two cargoes of 400,000 barrels each, although more could be added later, a trader said. * Remaining November loading schedules for Nigerian crudes were expected to be released by Thursday, traders said. ANGOLA * Girassol: Total was reported have sold a Girassol cargo for late October loading. The exact price was unclear, although traders said it was likely around dated plus 40 cents. * Kissanje: Exxon was heard to have sold its late October cargo although the level was unclear. * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, close to the initial loading schedule for October, the preliminary export programme showed. * Sonangol offers for November were as follows: Cabinda +0.75 Dalia +0.00 Girassol +0.80 Hungo -1.50 Mondo -1.50 Nemba -1.10 Plutonio -0.20 Saxi +0.30 * Traders said TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November, tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must remain valid until Sept 19. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18 and must remain valid until Sept. 21. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has tendered to buy more light, sweet crude for loading in November. Price offers into the tender are due to be submitted by Wednesday and results are expected by Thursday. IOC frequently takes West African cargoes and is likely to buy four cargoes, traders said. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. * CPC Taiwan is also looking to buy light, sweet crude via tender for November loading, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)