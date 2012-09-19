FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Angolan firmer on October buying
September 19, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Angolan firmer on October buying

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Angolan crude oil differentials
ticked higher on Wednesday on October buying and as traders bet
that outstanding Asian buy tenders would sap up November
supplies.
    Angola's Sonangol released the offer for most of its Angolan
grades released in a loading programme earlier this week.
    These were on average about 40 cents higher than previous
offers. While traders said there were unlikely to trade at these
levels, they still assessed November differentials at a slight
premium to October due to strong Asian demand.
    Nigerian loading programmes for November began to emerge on
Wednesday. In October, Africa's top oil exporter was due to ship
2.05 million barrels per day of oil onto the international
market.
    
    NIGERIA
    * Usan: This grade is set to load 3-4 cargoes in November
compared with 4 in October. These were allocated to Nexen, NNPC,
Exxon and Chevron. The last cargo was due to load in the last
two days of October or the first day of November.
    * Abo: Due to load two cargoes of 400,000 barrels each,
although more could be added later, a trader said.
    * Remaining November loading schedules for Nigerian crudes
were expected to be released by Thursday, traders said.
    
    ANGOLA
    * Girassol: Total was reported have sold a Girassol cargo
for late October loading. The exact price was unclear, although
traders said it was likely around dated plus 40 cents.
    * Kissanje: Exxon was heard to have sold its late October
cargo although the level was unclear.
    * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, close to the
initial loading schedule for October, the preliminary export
programme showed. 
    * Sonangol offers for November were as follows:
    Cabinda +0.75
    Dalia +0.00
    Girassol +0.80
    Hungo -1.50
    Mondo -1.50
    Nemba -1.10
    Plutonio -0.20
    Saxi +0.30
    * Traders said 
    
    TENDERS 
    * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy
one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November,
tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be
submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must
remain valid until Sept 19. 
    * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has
tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading
in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents
showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18
and must remain valid until Sept. 21.
    * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has tendered to buy more light,
sweet crude for loading in November. Price offers into the
tender are due to be submitted by Wednesday and results are
expected by Thursday. IOC frequently takes West African cargoes
and is likely to buy four cargoes, traders said.
    * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian
state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet
crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels
could be delivered into the tender, they added.
    * CPC Taiwan is also looking to buy light, sweet crude via
tender for November loading, traders said.
    
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
