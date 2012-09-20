WAfrica Crude-Nigerian supported as supply dips

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials were supported by Indian demand, while exports of the Bonny grade were set to fall, traders said on Thursday. Bonny will see seven cargoes, amounting to around 205,000 barrels exported, down from a planned 229,000 bpd in October One trader said that Bonny differentials were steady at around $2, but could catch up some ground on Qua which was at around $2.30. "Bonny may be closing the gap with Qua in value going into the winter months as some refiners see better distillate value in Bonny than Qua." NIGERIA * Bonny: This grade is set to load seven cargoes in November, compared to nine in October. They were allocated to Shell, NNPC, and Total. * Bonga: Six cargoes were allocated for November, compared to five in October. Shell, NNPC and Eni were the recipients. * Brass River: This grade is set to load four cargoes in November, compared to five in October. The cargoes were allocated to NNPC, Eni, and Phillips. * Antan: Two cargoes were allocated to Unipec for November, unchanged from October. * Usan: This grade is set to load 3-4 cargoes in November compared with 4 in October. These were allocated to Nexen, NNPC, Exxon and Chevron. The last cargo was due to load in the last two days of October or the first day of November. * Abo: Due to load two cargoes of 400,000 barrels each, although more could be added later, a trader said. * Remaining November loading schedules for Nigerian crudes were expected to be released by Thursday, traders said. ANGOLA * Traders said there were two October cargoes left for purchase. "It's telling that they are still out there, it points to lower demand," said one trader on the buyside. * Girassol: Total was reported have sold a Girassol cargo for late October loading. The exact price was unclear, although traders said it was likely around dated plus 40 cents. * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, close to the initial loading schedule for October, the preliminary export programme showed. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November, tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must remain valid until Sept 19. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18 and must remain valid until Sept. 21. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought two from Total which supplied a Qua and EA cargo, a trader said. This was less than expected. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. * CPC Taiwan is also looking to buy light, sweet crude via tender for November loading, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)