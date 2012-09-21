WAfrica Crude-Asian demand props up differentials

GENEVA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - West African differentials were steady on Friday as Asian buying via tenders helped offset weaker demand in Europe due to planned run cuts this autumn. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) bought 1 million barrels of Angolan crude oil while CPC was heard to have bought 2 million barrels from the country, traders said on Friday. Outstanding tenders from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), Indian Oil Corp and Petral still remain and traders expect much of this demand to be met by November loading programmes. Nigerian loading programmes for November were still emerging on Friday, with initial lists indicating that supplies were set to be comfortable for most of the key grades including Qua Iboe. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Nigeria plans to export 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Qua Iboe crude oil in November, up slightly from 368,000 bpd in October, a provisional loading programme showed on Friday. * The 11.4 million barrels of the benchmark light, sweet Nigerian crude will load on 12 cargoes, it showed. * Bonga: Six cargoes were allocated for November, compared to five in October. Shell, NNPC and Eni were the recipients. * Yoho: Due to load two cargoes of 950,000 barrels each in November, a shipping list showed. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Traders said that at least four of the six available cargoes for November were sold out. Two of these were heard sold into the CPC tender although no further details were available on Friday. * Girassol: This grade was last heard offered at dated plus 75 cents although traders assessed it slightly lower at around dated plus 50 cents. * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, close to the initial loading schedule for October, the preliminary export programme showed. TENDERS * India's second-largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), bought 2 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender for November loading, traders said on Thursday. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18 and must remain valid until Sept. 21. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought two from Total which supplied a Qua and EA cargo, a trader said. This was less than expected. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. * CPC Taiwan is also looking to buy light, sweet crude via tender for November loading, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)