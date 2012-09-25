FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Nigerian supported by Asian, EU demand
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian supported by Asian, EU demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials
moved sideways on Tuesday as offers for November cargoes held at
October levels as strong demand from Asian and Europe offset a
jump in exports from Africa's top oil producer.
    Demand from Asia has helped prop up differentials over the
past few months and on Monday Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp bought
nearly 3 million barrels of Angolan crude for November loading
in a tender.
    Another factor supporting prices is strong European refining
margins. The premium of gasoil above crude oil traded at nearly
$20 a barrel on ICE on Tuesday. LGO-LCO1=R
    Still, the demand was offset by expectations for better
supplies with Nigerian exports of crude oil set to hit a
six-month high of 2.12 million barrels per day in November.
 
    
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe: Traders said at least three of the 12 November
cargoes have already been placed. Offers were heard at dated
plus $2.60 a barrel although traders said that actual value
could be as much as 50 cents below.
    * Bonga: Glencore was heard to have bought at least one
cargo for November.
    * Africa's biggest oil producer is to due sell around 2.12
million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 72
full or part cargoes, up from 2.05 million bpd scheduled to load
in October and 1.84 million bpd in September.
    * Forcados: assessed at around dated Brent plus $3.20.
    
    ANGOLA
    * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million bpd of crude
oil in November in 52 cargoes, little changed from the initial
loading schedule for October, export programmes show. Most of
these stems are still available.
    * Traders said demand from Chinese firms was strong with
Unipec buying at least two cargoes this week, including a Hungo
grade.
        
    TENDERS 
    * Taiwan refiner CPC Corp bought nearly 3 million barrels of
Angolan crude for November loading in a tender, traders said on
Monday. The state-owned company bought 1.9 million barrels of
Cabinda and 950,000 barrels of Palanca crude to be delivered in
December. Details of sellers and prices were not immediately
available. CPC last bought 2.85 million barrels of Cabinda for
November delivery. 
    * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) chose not
to buy West African crude in its latest tender for low sulphur
oil, opting instead to take 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah
condensate from Marubeni via tender, industry sources said on
Monday. The tender closed on Sept. 21. 
    * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian
state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet
crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels
could be delivered into the tender, they added.

    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
