WAfrica Crude-Qua Iboe jumps to 6-month high

* Qua sold dated plus $2.60-$2.80 a barrel * Cabinda heard to be sold out GENEVA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials for the benchmark Qua Iboe grade rose to a six-month high after an Indian refiner bought 2 million barrels in the latest indication of robust Asian demand. The two cargoes, sold by Glencore to Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, were heard sold at between dated plus $2.60-2.80 a barrel and the highest level since March. This was up about Angolan cargoes for November have also been selling reasonably well with the exception of a few grades like Dalia, Pazflor and Girassol, traders said. They estimated that at least 35 cargoes of the 52 due to load in November have been placed. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Traders said at least seven of the 12 cargoes have been placed for November. This was up about 10-20 cents above the previous day's assessment. * Africa's biggest oil producer is to due sell around 2.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 72 full or part cargoes, up from 2.05 million bpd scheduled to load in October and 1.84 million bpd in September. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Heard to be sold out for November, partly because of strong demand from Taiwan's refiner CPC. * Other grades such as Pazflor, Dalia and Girassol have seen lower demand. * Girassol: Assessed about 20 cents lower at dated plus 20-30 cents a barrel. * Dalia: Sellers have revised offers for this grade lower to around dated minus 60 cents a barrel compared with around dated minus 10 cents a barrel in October. TENDERS * Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp opted not to buy West African crude oil in its latest tender and instead bought 1 million barrels of Middle Eastern crude from Qatar and Oman. * HPCL bought 2 million barrels of Qua Iboe from Glencore. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) chose not to buy West African crude in its latest tender for low sulphur oil, opting instead to take 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah condensate from Marubeni via tender, industry sources said on Monday. The tender closed on Sept. 21. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy)