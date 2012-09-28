FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Nigerian Qua supported by Indian demand
#Energy
September 28, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian Qua supported by Indian demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2.50-$2.70
    * Chinese demand for Angolan may be muted

    LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's largest crude stream
Qua Iboe is being supported by robust demand from India, which
has boosted its value this week, traders said on Friday.
    "It's strong. Indian demand seems to have come back, at
least for Qua, although this can't be said of all of the
Nigerian grades," said a West African crude trader.
    Many Angolan cargoes for November have traded, although
cargoes of grades including Dalia, Pazflor and Girassol were
said to be lingering due to a lull in buying interest from big
Chinese buyers.
    "I get the impression the Chinese are holding back a bit,"
the trader said.

    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe: Opinion varied on the grade's value. One trader
said he was offered the grade at dated plus $2.60, while another
pegged the market closer to between $2.60 and $2.80, in line
with figures heard on Thursday. 
    
    ANGOLA
    * Around 40 of the 52 cargoes due to load in November have
been sold, traders said.
    * While Cabinda is sold out, demand has been lower for other
grades such as Pazflor, Dalia and Girassol.
    * Girassol: Three cargoes remaining in November and assessed
at dated plus 20-30 cents.
    * Dalia: Also three cargoes left. Offered at around dated
minus 60 cents, and valued at around dated minus 80 cents,
compared with around dated minus 10 cents for October-loading
crude.
    * Pazflor: Offered at dated minus 70 cents, and expected by
one trader to be sold closer to dated minus $1.00.
          
    TENDERS 
    * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian
state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet
crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels
could be delivered into the tender, they added.
    * India's BPCL also has a tender running that closes soon,
traders said.
    
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
