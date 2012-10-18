WAfrica Crude-Nigerian easier, Angolan stronger

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - West African crude oil differentials diverged on Thursday, with Nigerian values under pressure but Angolan levels underpinned by anticipation of greater Asian demand in the next few months. Asian buying tenders have increased over the last few weeks with Indian, Indonesian and Taiwanese refiners all buying extra quantities of light, sweet grades for loading in the last month of the year. But Nigerian differentials have come under heavy pressure with unsold November cargoes forcing sellers well below initial asking levels. At least 10 Nigerian cargoes are still languishing without buyers, traders said, just days ahead of the release of the December loading programme, including several cargoes of Bonny Light crude. NIGERIA * Nigeria has set its official selling price (OSP) for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude oil grades in November at dated Brent plus $1.80 a barrel, the state oil firm said on Thursday. This is a rise of 10 cents from October, according to a price list sent by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. * More than 10 Nigerian cargoes for loading in November were still available, traders said. These include at least one Qua Iboe cargo and several stems of Bonny Light. * Qua Iboe: Morgan Stanley was said to be offering a Qua Iboe cargo for loading Nov. 6-7 at around dated Brent plus $2.30, but bids for this grade were assessed quite a lot lower. One potential buyer said he might "look at something with a 1 in it", indicating possible bids below dated Brent plus $2.00. Another Qua Iboe for later dates was said to be available as well. * Bonny Light: assessed around Qua Iboe minus 40-50 cents due to unreliable loading dates that mean it is unlikely to be offered into Indian buying tenders, a main source of demand. ANGOLA * Around two-thirds of the 56 Angolan cargoes due to load in December are expected to be available for sale, traders said, including most of the key grades. Sonangol was reported to be starting to indicate spot cargoes after most term allocations had been settled. * December's schedule is larger than November's but the extra four cargoes in the programme have put little pressure on values so far, traders said, with an expectations of increased Asian demand coming through the northern hemisphere winter. * Nemba: assessed around dated Brent minus $1.40, slightly higher than the most recent spot sales and closer to initial spot sales a month ago. * Girassol: assessed between dated Brent flat to dated minus 10 cents, down around 20 cents from November cargoes. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a buying tender for light, sweet crude for loading Dec. 1-10, but into which late November cargoes may also be able to be delivered, traders said. The tender closes next week and is likely to attract several offers of West African cargoes. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)