WAfrica Crude-Nigerian May cargoes start to move

* Nigerian Qua trades as low as dated plus $2.50

* India’s BPCL issues buying tender for May

* Sentiment weakening on Angolan crude

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil cargoes for May sold at weaker levels, traders said on Thursday, while sentiment remained weak in the Angolan market.

“There has been a gradual weakening in the Nigerian market over the last few months, with the U.S. taking less,” a trader said. On Angolan crude, “differentials have been high, so things have had to cool off a little bit.”

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was offered around dated Brent plus $3.00 plus $2.95, traders said.

* Trafigura sold its May 11-12 Qua, a trader said. There was talk in the market the cargo traded at dated plus $2.50, a level one trader thought was too low and another thought was about right.

* Exxon’s two Qua cargoes, the May 27-28 and the May 29-30 shipments earlier reported to be sold, were sold to Morgan Stanley to cover a short to Indian Oil Corp, a trader said.

* Escravos: Chevron’s May 6-7 cargo was heard moving to Sun.

ANGOLA

* More than 10 cargoes for loading in May are still thought to be left.

* Girassol: Value was seen at around dated plus $1.70 to $1.80. One April cargo and two May cargoes were being reoffered, although the cargo owners could decide to keep the barrels for their own systems.

* Nemba: Under pressure as four cargoes are thought to be available. One trader pegged value at below dated plus $1.00.

TENDERS

* India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a trading source said on Thursday.

Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes on Tuesday, the source said.

* Uruguay’s state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to buy light crude oil for May 20-25 arrival. Lighter crudes which Ancap bought over past three years include Nigerian Brass River and Angolan Nemba.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy)