WAfrica Crude-Nigeria sinks, Girassol supported

* Qua Iboe prompt cargo trades below dtd plus $2/bbl * Girassol offered higher due to maintenance GENEVA, April 18 (Reuters) - Nigerian light, sweet grades fell further on Wednesday as evidence of ample supplies for May eclipsed strong buying interest from Indian refiners. But some Angolan grades such as Girassol were boosted by upcoming maintenance works and lower supplies for June. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) bought 3 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in the first half of June in a tender, traders said on Wednesday. But traders said that May cargoes for Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Amenam were still available, adding to pressure on differentials. "The market is still very long," said a West African trader, adding that the high number of sellers in the public window was a symptom of the bearish environment. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Traders said that Vitol sold its prompt cargo for 23-24 April loading to BP at below dated plus $1.50-$1.80 a barrel. But cargoes for loading in May were valued slightly higher at dated plus $2 a barrel and above. * Brass River: Trafigura offered a 950,000 barrel Bonny Light cargo for loading 3-4 May at dated plus $1.50. This cargo was one of three extra cargoes added to the May loading programme. ANGOLA * Offers emerged for June-loading Angolan cargoes and were quoted as followed from Sonangol, relative to dated Brent: -- Nemba: 0.20 -- Plutonio: 0.10 -- Saxi: 1.60 -- Kissanje: 1.60 -- Hungo: -0.60 -- Mondo: -0.40 -- Girassol: This grade was offered about 20-30 cents above the previous assessment. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Total will cut oil supplies at this platform for planned works in June. TENDERS * BPCL bought 1 million barrels each of Agbami and Qua Iboe from Chevron and 1 million barrels of Agbami from ConocoPhillips, traders said on Wednesday. Prices were not immediately available. * Vitol won an import tender issued by India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and will supply a 600,000 barrel tanker of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy)