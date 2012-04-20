WAfrica Crude-May Nigerian cargoes sold to India

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - May loading cargoes of Nigerian crude oil were sold into an Indian tender on Friday, while traders said differentials on key Bonny Light were little changed at around a two-year low level due to slow demand from the United States and Europe. June loading cargoes of Angolan barrels were sold at relatively brisk pace due to healthy demand from the Far East. Some heavy crude was offered at premiums to benchmark dated Brent. NIGERIA * Traders assessed Bonny Light differentials at similar levels to Thursday, when Trafigura offered a cargo for May 10-11 loading at dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel, the lowest level since late May 2010. * Fresh spot deals have not been heard on Friday. * Late on Thursday, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) set the May official selling price for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe at dated Brent plus $2.60 a barrel. ANGOLA * Sonangol lowered its offer level for Nemba to a discount of 10 cents a barrel to dated Brent from a premium of 25 cents a barrel on Thursday, traders said. * Other offer levels were mostly the same as on Thursday, including Dalia dated plus 45 cents, Girassol at dated plus $1.80, Hungo at dated minus 60 cents, Kissanje at dated plus $1.60, Mondo at dated minus 40 cents, Plutonio at dated plus 10 cents and Saxi Blend at dated plus $1.60. TENDERS * Taiwanese oil refiner CPC Corp has one cargo each of Nemba and Cabinda from Unipec, one cargo of Cabinda from Chevron and one cargo of Nemba from Sonangol, traders said. * These cargoes were expected to be loaded in June and delivered to CPC in July. These deals were not confirmed and price details were not clear. * CPC typically buys Angolan crude via monthly tender while the company added new grades to the list crudes, which could be offered to the latest tender. * These new grade included Jubilee from Ghana, Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Russian Sokol, Forties and Aasgard from the North Sea. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 1 million barrels each of Nigerian Bonny Light and EA crude from Shell, traders said. * Shell was likely to supply IOC with late May cargoes instead of June, they said. Prices were not immediately available. * The outcome of the closely watched tender result from Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) was not clear. * Last week, HPCL issued a tender seeking crude for June loading after a four-month gap. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)