WAfrica Crude-NNPC reviews delay June loading programmes

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Dealing of Nigerian crude remained thin on Thursday due to the delay of the release of the June loading programme, making it difficult to assess prices, traders said on Thursday. They said state run marketer Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been having a quarterly review and annual allocation negotiation with its equity holders and cargo lifters this week. "The rest of June loading has not been released. NNPC is having their quarterly reviews with account holders this week and the annual contract talks," one trader said. NIGERIA * Although dealings were thin, differentials on Bonny Light have remained at two-year low levels. * Bonny Light has been assessed around a two year low of dated Brent benchmark plus $1.20 a barrel this week. * Qua Iboe was assessed in a wide range between the benchmark plus $1.50 and $1.60 a barrel. ANGOLA * Dealings of June loading Angolan crude slowed down on Thursday after a spate of purchases by Chinese companies, traders said. * Traders said Vitol sold the end-May Hungo. Vitol could not be reached.