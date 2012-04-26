FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WAfrica Crude-NNPC reviews delay June loading programmes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-NNPC reviews delay June loading programmes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Dealing of Nigerian crude
remained thin on Thursday due to the delay of the release of the
June loading programme, making it difficult to assess prices,
traders said on Thursday. 	
    They said state run marketer Nigeria National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) has been having a quarterly review and annual
allocation negotiation with its equity holders and cargo lifters
this week.	
    "The rest of June loading has not been released. NNPC is
having their quarterly reviews with account holders this week
and the annual contract talks," one trader said.	
    	
    NIGERIA	
    * Although dealings were thin, differentials on Bonny Light
have remained at two-year low levels.	
    * Bonny Light has been assessed around a two year low of
dated Brent benchmark plus $1.20 a barrel this week. 	
    * Qua Iboe was assessed in a wide range between the
benchmark plus $1.50 and $1.60 a barrel.	
    	
    ANGOLA	
    * Dealings of June loading Angolan crude slowed down on
Thursday after a spate of purchases by Chinese companies,
traders said.	
    * Traders said Vitol sold the end-May Hungo. Vitol could not
be reached. 	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.