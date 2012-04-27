WAfrica Crude-More Nigerian loading programmes emerge

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - More June loading programmes of Nigerian crudes were released on Friday, but dealing in West African grades remained thin. Differentials on Bonny Light have been at around a two-year low this week. Dealings in Angolan cargoes were slow with lack of fresh demand from Asia. NIGERIA * The June loading programmes of Brass River, Escravos, Agbami and some other crude were released. * Traders said early June Qua Iboe had been sold, but no details emerged. * Bonny Light has been assessed around a two-year low of dated Brent benchmark plus $1.20 a barrel this week. * Qua Iboe was assessed in a wide range between the benchmark plus $1.50 and $1.60 a barrel. ANGOLA * Traders said differentials on Angolan crude were set to weaken slightly as Asian oil companies slowed down the pace of their buying. * Sonangol sold Mondo for June 26-27 to an undisclosed buyer. * Statoil moved Pazflor to Repsol via term contract. Exxon was likely to take its cargo of Pazflor to its refining system, traders said. These deals were not confirmed. OTHER LOADINGS FOR JUNE * Equatorial Guinea is expected to offer four cargoes of Zafiro, three cargoes of Aseng and two of Ceiba in June. * Congo Republic is scheduled to load six cargoes of Djeno and one cargo of NKossa. * Doba Blend exports from Chad will total three cargoes. * Three cargoes of Jubilee from Ghana will be exported. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)