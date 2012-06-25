WAfrica Crude-Nigeria's Aug programme rouses interest

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - More Nigerian loading programmes emerged for August on Monday and there was some buying interest for the new grades, traders said, although at least 10 cargoes from July are still unsold. One cargo of Agbami was heard to have been sold on Monday at less than a $1 premium to dated Brent. Angolan cargoes were also moving slowly due to a pause in Chinese buying interest, traders said. "They are moving slowly and we will have to see what China will do," said a West African trader. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe, Nigeria's largest crude stream, was assessed unchanged from late last week at dated plus $1.40/$1.60 fob. * Amenam: This grade will load three cargoes in August compared with four for July. * Usan: Expected to load five cargoes of around 1 million barrels each compared with four cargoes for July. * Okono: Expected to load two cargoes in August versus one in July. ANGOLA * Traders said that August cargoes are generally trading at 10-50 cent discounts to July levels. * Hungo: was heard offered at dated minus $1.50 a barrel. TENDERS * Traders said that West African traders' interest in Pertamina tenders may fall in coming months because of requests for more favourable credit terms. * Indonesia's Petral bought Algerian Saharan Blend, Libyan Amna and El Sahara via tender to import sweet crude for August delivery. It did not take West African barrels. * Indian refinery HPCL has issued a tender to buy August loading light sweet crude. The tender closes on Monday and offers remain valid until Tuesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy)