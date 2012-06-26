WAfrica Crude-Under pressure, supply ample

* Nigerian Qua valued at lowest since Oct 2010 * Angolan cargoes moving slowly * Focus on Indonesian, Indian buying tenders LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude differentials remained under pressure from ample supply of light, sweet crude and unexceptional levels of demand, traders said on Tuesday. "There's just less demand for oil around," said a trader of West African crude. Angolan cargoes for August are also finding homes slowly and at weaker levels due to a lull in Chinese buying interest. NIGERIA * There are still several unsold cargoes of Nigerian crude for July loading - 10 or more in one trader's estimate - as the focus shifts towards August. Most of the August loading programmes have emerged, although Brass River and Erha schedules had yet to do so. * Qua Iboe was valued at dated plus $1.40-$1.60, steady from Monday and the lowest since October 2010. * In one of the few August trades known to have taken place, Statoil was heard to have moved its Aug. 12-13 Agbami at a discount of more than $1 to dated Brent, not a premium as reported on Monday. ANGOLA * August cargoes are generally trading at weaker levels than July cargoes, say traders. * Cabinda: A Chinese buyer was heard to have bought a cargo on Tuesday. Offers have been coming from dated plus $1.00 and the sale price is thought to be some way short of that level. * Girassol: Offered at dated plus $1.25. One buyer saw a tradeable number as below dated plus $1.00. TENDERS * Indian refiner HPCL has issued a tender to buy August loading light sweet crude. The tender closed on Monday and the result was slow to emerge on Tuesday. * Indonesia's Petral is seeking low-sulphur crude for delivery in August and September, according to a copy of the tender notice seen by Reuters on Tuesday. It specified a range of crudes including West African, Asian and Russian grades. The tender closes on Tuesday and offers are valid until Wednesday. * Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd also issued a tender to buy light crude, loading in August, a trader said. Price offcers are due by July 3. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)