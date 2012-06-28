FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Nigeria diffs sink to 2-year low
June 28, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Nigeria diffs sink to 2-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on key Nigerian Qua Iboe
crude dipped to the lowest level in about two years Thursday on slow demand from
U.S. and European buyers and ample supply, traders said.
    The provisional loading programme showed that Nigerian crude exports would
remain above 2 million barrels per day in August, steady from July. 
    Limited support came from Asian import tenders. 
    
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe was assessed at about a $1.30 premium to dated Brent benchmark
per barrel. The level was the lowest since May 2010, according to Reuters data. 
  
    * Traders said Escravos for August might have traded but details were not
clear.
    * Roughly 10 cargoes of July loading barrels have not been sold, traders
said. 
        
    ANGOLA
    * Spot deals of Angolan crude slowed down after a spate of purchasing by
Chinese companies. Still, traders said Unipec was looking for a handful of
cargoes in addition to its recent purchase.
    
    TENDERS 
    * Although U.S. and European demand has been slack, Asian buyers have been
in the market, issuing and closing a spate of import tenders.
    * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesia's state run energy firm Pertamina,
has bought Angolan and Nigerian crude via its regular tender. 
   * BP sold Angolan Girassol and Trafigura sold Nigerian Bonga. These were not
confirmed by the companies and price levels did not emerge. 
   * Traders said the cargoes were expected to be loaded in August and delivered
to Indonesia in September. 
    * Tenders from Indian oil refiners HPCL and MRPL to import sweet crude for
the second half of August will close next week.
        
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and
downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)

