WAfrica Crude-Nigerian not supported by BPCL tender
July 4, 2012 / 5:52 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian not supported by BPCL tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Light sweet crude oil in the West
African crude market continued to struggle on Wednesday, with
key Nigerian crude holding at a two-year low.
    The result of a closely watched tender by India's Bharat
Petroleum Corp (BPCL) failed to support Nigerian crude
differentials as the company bought less than in a previous
tender and paid a lower price for the barrels, traders said. The
price detail did not emerge.
    "It is not supportive at all. The cargo was just very
cheap," a trader said.
    BPCL bought 975,000 barrels of Agbami for late August
loading via the monthly tender. The seller was seen as a U.S.
major but the company could not be reached to comment.
    In the previous tender, BPCL bought roughly 2 million
barrels of Nigerian Agbami and Qua Iboe for July or early August
loading.
   
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading was offered at
dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel. But many traders said the
market was around dated plus $1.20/$1.25 a barrel, steady from
Tuesday.
    * The assessment is the lowest since May 2010, according to
Reuters data.
    * July loading Akpo has been resold. The price paid for the
cargo was close to a discount of $2 a barrel to dated Brent.
    * August loading Escravos was sold to Spain. 
    
    TENDERS 
    * Tenders from India's Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
to import late-August-loading sweet crude will be awarded as
early as Thursday.
    * This tender is likely to be the last from Indian refiners
to buy August loading, traders said, while only about a fifth of
the Nigerian barrels for August have been sold so far.
    
    ANGOLA
    * Kissanje was sold out. The last cargo, which was added to
the August programme, was sold to Asia.
            
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
