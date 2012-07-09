FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Nigeria under further pressure
July 9, 2012 / 5:52 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Nigeria under further pressure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Differentials on Nigeria's key
Qua Iboe crude dipped due to slow demand mainly from U.S. and
Indian buyers, traders said on Monday.
    Uruguay made a rare purchase of one Nigerian cargo. But,
this trade failed to support prices.
    "I find it unusual but it is just one cargo," a trader said.
    "Indian refiners are issuing import tenders less often and
they are buying less volume now," another traders said.
    
    NIGERIA
    * Four out of 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for
August loading were sold late last week, traders said. 
    * Traders said they were sold at dated Brent plus $1/$1.10 a
barrel or below $1-a-barrel premiums. 
    * "I think we are heading $1 or below $1," one trader on the
buy side said. Qua Iboe was assessed $1 or below in October
2009, according to Reuters data.
    * Roughly 35-40 cargoes out of about 70 cargoes of Nigerian
crude for August loading have remained unsold.
    * So far, no disruption on the loadings of Brass River has
been reported after Italian oil major Eni said on
Sunday there was an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in
onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage. 
    
    ANGOLA 
    * Angola was inching towards a sell-out for August, with
about five cargoes remaining unsold ahead of the release of the
September loading programme early next week.
    * "The Angolan market is slower than last month but I expect
remaining August cargoes will clear," a trader said. 
    * The latest sales included Nemba to a Chinese buyer.
    * Traders said Kuito has been sold out. One cargo each of
Pazflor and Girassol may be available for sale.
    
    TENDERS 
    * Uruguayan state-run oil company Ancap bought Nigerian
Bonny Light from Vitol in a tender, which closed late last week.
    * This was not confirmed by Vitol, and price details were
not available.
    * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will close a tender to buy light
sweet crude for September loading later this week.
               
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
