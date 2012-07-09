WAfrica Crude-Nigeria under further pressure

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Differentials on Nigeria's key Qua Iboe crude dipped due to slow demand mainly from U.S. and Indian buyers, traders said on Monday. Uruguay made a rare purchase of one Nigerian cargo. But, this trade failed to support prices. "I find it unusual but it is just one cargo," a trader said. "Indian refiners are issuing import tenders less often and they are buying less volume now," another traders said. NIGERIA * Four out of 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading were sold late last week, traders said. * Traders said they were sold at dated Brent plus $1/$1.10 a barrel or below $1-a-barrel premiums. * "I think we are heading $1 or below $1," one trader on the buy side said. Qua Iboe was assessed $1 or below in October 2009, according to Reuters data. * Roughly 35-40 cargoes out of about 70 cargoes of Nigerian crude for August loading have remained unsold. * So far, no disruption on the loadings of Brass River has been reported after Italian oil major Eni said on Sunday there was an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage. ANGOLA * Angola was inching towards a sell-out for August, with about five cargoes remaining unsold ahead of the release of the September loading programme early next week. * "The Angolan market is slower than last month but I expect remaining August cargoes will clear," a trader said. * The latest sales included Nemba to a Chinese buyer. * Traders said Kuito has been sold out. One cargo each of Pazflor and Girassol may be available for sale. TENDERS * Uruguayan state-run oil company Ancap bought Nigerian Bonny Light from Vitol in a tender, which closed late last week. * This was not confirmed by Vitol, and price details were not available. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will close a tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading later this week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Alison Birrane)