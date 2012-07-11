WAfrica Crude-New July Bonny cargoes add further pressure

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Differentials on Nigerian light crude came under further pressure as three cargoes of Bonny Light were added to the July loading schedule, traders said on Wednesday. Bonny Light cargoes were added for loading on July 9-10, 16-17 and 24-25, while the mid-month cargo might have been already sold, traders said. The addition dented the sentiment, which had improved by a spate of deals done ahead of the release of September loading schedule early next week. "That adds even more pressure on the Nigerian market. There are still some July cargoes available and the proper August trading month is coming to an end," a trader said. But some traders said July and August Nigerian cargoes might start selling at a slightly quicker pace than earlier in the trading months, helped by the record low loading volume of the North Sea BFOE stream in August. "It may help demand from Europe," a Nigerian crude trader said. NIGERIA * A spate of deals have been done since late last week, traders said. BP was said to have bought one cargo of Yoho, but that was not confirmed. * Mid-August loading Qua Iboe was sold to Spain earlier this week. Qua Iboe was assessed around dated Brent plus $1 a barrel, the lowest level since October 2009, according to Reuters data BFO-QUA. * Most cargoes of Usan for August have been sold. ANGOLA * August loadings of Angolan crude cargoes are mostly sold out, traders said. * The latest deal included end-month Nemba sold to a Chinese company. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is expected to release the result of the latest tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)