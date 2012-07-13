FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Indian buying eases pressure on Nigerian grades
July 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Indian buying eases pressure on Nigerian grades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian buying for Nigerian
grades helped ease downwards pressure on differentials although
many cargoes remain unsold for the August programme.
    Shell was heard to have sold two cargoes to Indian Oil Corp
(IOC) for its tender to buy light, sweet crude for September
loading, although this could not be confirmed.
    One of these was an EA cargo and the other from the
benchmark Qua Iboe grade, traders said.
     Traders assessed Qua Iboe values at around dated plus $1 a
barrel. The spread between this grade and the Bonny Light grade
of similar quality has widened following the addition of three
spot cargoes, with one trader assessing it between 20-60 cents.
    Angolan grades for August are almost sold out, traders said,
with just one Girassol cargo and a Palanca heard to be unsold.
    
 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)

