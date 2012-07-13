WAfrica Crude-Indian buying eases pressure on Nigerian grades

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian buying for Nigerian grades helped ease downwards pressure on differentials although many cargoes remain unsold for the August programme. Shell was heard to have sold two cargoes to Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for its tender to buy light, sweet crude for September loading, although this could not be confirmed. One of these was an EA cargo and the other from the benchmark Qua Iboe grade, traders said. Traders assessed Qua Iboe values at around dated plus $1 a barrel. The spread between this grade and the Bonny Light grade of similar quality has widened following the addition of three spot cargoes, with one trader assessing it between 20-60 cents. Angolan grades for August are almost sold out, traders said, with just one Girassol cargo and a Palanca heard to be unsold. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)