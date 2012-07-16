WAfrica Crude-Europe margins help support Nigerian

GENEVA, July 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian differentials were steady on Monday after falling to near two-year lows last week, with traders citing better buying interest from European refiners. Several cargoes of Nigerian crude oil have been booked for export to Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean markets in the past few sessions. Refiners can make a nominal margin of nearly $16 a barrel from refining crude oil into gasoil, ICE futures showed. LGO-LCO1=R "Premiums are stable for now," said a West African crude oil trader. There was no movement reported on the remaining cargoes for the Angolan programme just ahead of the September loading programme. NIGERIA * Bonny Light: Vitol was seen offering a 950,000 barrel Bonny Light cargo at dated plus $2.50 a barrel cfr Rotterdam for arrival Aug. 1-5. It was not clear if the cargo was sold. * Traders said that additional volumes of the grade had been added to the July loading programme. It was not initially clear if a fourth injection cargo had been added or if the cargo size for one of the other three cargoes had been increased. * Qua Iboe: The benchmark grade was assessed unchanged at between dated plus $1-$1.50 a barrel. ANGOLA * Traders said that around three Angolan cargoes were unsold from the August programme. These included two Girassol cargoes and one Cabinda, traders said. * Angola is due to release its monthly loading programme this week. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp. was heard to have bought up to four Nigerian tankers in its spot tender for September-loading crude oil, including two Bonny Light cargoes, an EA cargo and a Qua Iboe cargo. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London, editing by Anthony Barker)