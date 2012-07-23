FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Lower Nigerian exports may help rebound
July 23, 2012 / 5:58 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Lower Nigerian exports may help rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nigerian exports fall in September
    * Total lifts force majeure on Girassol

    GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials
were supported by an expected fall in exports to an 11-month low
in September while traders reported strong demand for Angolan
grades.
    Nigeria is set to load around 1.81 million barrels per day
of crude oil in September which is the lowest level since last
October. This programme excludes Oso Condensate and Akpo.
    Traders said they expected the lower exports to help support
Nigerian differentials which fell to more than two-year lows
earlier this month.
    "Angolan grades are going fairly briskly," said one trader,
citing better demand from European refiners and lower west
African exports.
    
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.00
and dated plus $1.50 a barrel. This grade will load 10 cargoes
in September compared to 11 or 12 in a typical month.
    * Usan: Will load four cargoes compared to five in August.
Output from this grade began in February.
    
    ANGOLA
    * Girassol: Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings
of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem
last week, trade sources said on Monday. 
    * Still, the production glitch is expected to disrupt
loadings for August and September, traders said. A new loading
programme is due to be published in the next few days and
traders are expecting delays of 2-3 days.
    * The grade was last heard offered at dated plus 90 cents.
         
    TENDERS
    * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy
crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading
Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers
are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25.
     
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
