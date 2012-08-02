WAfrica Crude-Holds steady, Asian demand supports

* Nigerian Qua Iboe holds firm around dated plus $1.50-$1.60 * Asian buying tender keeps prices supported * Two to three Angolan Sept cargoes still available LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - West African crude oil prices held firm on Thursday, supported by demand in Asia which has absorbed more of the dwindling number of unsold September-loading Angolan cargoes. A tender from India to buy crude for lifting in October, which could be filled by late September barrels, was seen as helping to underpin differentials. Differentials for light, sweet crude have been punished by a slump in demand from the United States which has seen demand fall due to increased domestic production. Still, the September loading programmes for both Nigerian and Angolan crude exports are relatively small, putting upward pressure on differentials, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued at around dated Brent plus $1.50 to $1.60 for September, traders said. At least one spot deal was done at just below this range at the end of last week, traders said. ANGOLA * Only two to three of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in September were reported still available. * Girassol: one cargo still for sale, traders said, with indications at around dated Brent plus 50 cents. * Nemba: under heavy downward pressure. One or two cargoes are available and bids are around dated Brent minus $1.50, a trader said, in line with values earlier this week. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp. has issued a tender for light, sweet crude oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender must be made by Aug. 3, price offers by Aug. 6 and an award should be made on Aug. 7, traders said. * The Indian refiner had bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender last week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alex Lawler and Alison Birrane)