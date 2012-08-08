WAfrica Crude-Indian demand lifts Nigerian diffs

GENEVA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian differentials strengthened on Wednesday on the back of strong demand from India and limited supplies of light, sweet oil grades from the North Sea. India's Oil Corporation (IOC) agreed to buy four cargoes of West African crude oil, including three Nigerian cargoes, oil traders said. Only a few cargoes from the original September loading programme of 62 tankers are still unsold, they added. "Increased Indian demand has helped as well as North Sea tightness," said a trader in reference to the stronger differentials on Nigerian grades. The flows of the four grades used to determine the Brent contract will fall to a record low of 720,000 barrels per day in September, shipping lists showed. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: offers again assessed around dated Brent plus $1.80, with potential interest around dated plus $1.50 to $1.70, traders said. Vitol was heard to have either one or two cargoes available for late September loading. * Bonny Light: Traders said that volumes for the September programme have not changed since the lifting of Shell's force majeure in late July. The grade is due to load five cargoes in September, the programme showed. ANGOLA * All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems. Loading programmes for October are not due until late next week. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp. bought three cargoes of Nigerian oil and one cargo of Angolan crude as part of a light, sweet crude oil tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said. * Shell will supply a cargo of Qua Iboe and EA grades, while Chevron will supply a Girassol and an Agbami cargo, traders said. These could be taken from the late September loading programme, traders said. * Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum has cancelled a tender to buy crudes for September lifting, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)