WAfrica Crude-Steady after rebound from 2-yr low

GENEVA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian oil differentials for the benchmark grade held firm after rebounding by around 60 cents from a two-year low in late July, with traders citing increased demand from Europe and India. Only about eight cargoes remained from the September loading programme from a total of 62 cargoes, traders said. These grades included Qua Iboe, Abo, Antan, Brass River and Bonny Light, they added. "It's very tight. They've virtually all gone," said a West African crude trader. Indian demand has also been resiliant, and four West African cargoes were sold into a tender on Wednesday, while HPCL re-issued a tender for light, sweet crude. European refiners have also upped volumes of West African crude due to record low output of the four North Sea grades used as the basis for the Brent benchmark. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: assessed at around dated plus $1.50-$1.70 a barrel. This was up from a two-year low of dated plus $1 a barrel in late July. * Vitol was heard to have sold a Qua Iboe cargo for loading Sept. 11-12, but the buyer was unclear, a trader said. ANGOLA * All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems. Loading programmes for October are not due until late next week. TENDERS * India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd re-issued a tender to buy crudes for September loading after cancelling it earlier this week, traders said. Part one of the tender will close on Friday. * Indian Oil Corp. bought three cargoes of Nigerian oil and one cargo of Angolan crude as part of a light, sweet crude oil tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said. * Shell will supply a cargo of Qua Iboe and EA grades, while Chevron will supply a Girassol and an Agbami cargo, traders said. These could be taken from the late September loading programme, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)