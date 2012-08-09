FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Steady after rebound from 2-yr low
August 9, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Steady after rebound from 2-yr low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian oil differentials for the
benchmark grade held firm after rebounding by around 60 cents
from a two-year low in late July, with traders citing increased
demand from Europe and India.
    Only about eight cargoes remained from the September loading
programme from a total of 62 cargoes, traders said. These grades
included Qua Iboe, Abo, Antan, Brass River and Bonny Light, they
added.
    "It's very tight. They've virtually all gone," said a West
African crude trader.
    Indian demand has also been resiliant, and four West African
cargoes were sold into a tender on Wednesday, while HPCL
re-issued a tender for light, sweet crude.
    European refiners have also upped volumes of West African
crude due to record low output of the four North Sea grades used
as the basis for the Brent benchmark.
    
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe: assessed at around dated plus $1.50-$1.70 a
barrel. This was up from a two-year low of dated plus $1 a
barrel in late July.
    * Vitol was heard to have sold a Qua Iboe cargo for loading
Sept. 11-12, but the buyer was unclear, a trader said.
                            
    ANGOLA
    * All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September
were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems.
Loading programmes for October are not due until late next week.
                 
    TENDERS 
    * India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd re-issued a
tender to buy crudes for September loading after cancelling it
earlier this week, traders said. Part one of the tender will
close on Friday.
    * Indian Oil Corp. bought three cargoes of Nigerian oil and
one cargo of Angolan crude as part of a light, sweet crude oil
tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said.
    * Shell will supply a cargo of Qua Iboe and EA grades, while
Chevron will supply a Girassol and an Agbami cargo, traders
said. These could be taken from the late September loading
programme, traders said.
        
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)

