WAfrica Crude-Market awaits Angolan offers

GENEVA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - West African differentials moved sideways on Friday, with traders waiting for the first offers on Angolan crude oil for October to emerge. Angola's crude oil exports are set to rise in October by around 100,000 barrels per day from a 15-month low the previous month to 1.67 million bpd, likely weighing on Angolan prices "It's hard to call as there are bullish and bearish factors. The flat price is high but freight is really cheap," said a West African crude oil trader. Traders are still awaiting the result of the tender issued by India's MRPL for loading end-September/early October. Between 3-5 Nigerian tankers including Brass River, Bonny Light and Bonga are thought to remain from the September programme. NIGERIA * Bonny: Traders said that a 500,000 barrel cargo of Bonny Light was added to the September loading programme. It has been sold to Shell, traders said. * Qua Iboe: assessed at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel. ANGOLA * The country is due to load around 52 million barrels on 54 tankers. Girassol, Mondo and Pazflor volumes are all set to rise in October, the programme showed. TENDERS * MRPL was seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)