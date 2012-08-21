WAfrica Crude-Nigerian Qua supplies to rise in Oct.

GENEVA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude exports for the benchmark grade are set to rise in October, a loading programme showed, indicating that Nigerian grades may come under further pressure. Qua Iboe exports are set to rise to 368,000 barrels per day in October from a planned 317,000 bpd in September, a provisional programme showed. Angolan oil exports are also projected to be higher in October, raising questions of whether Asian demand will be strong enough to drain the extra supplies. The spread between Brent-related crude oil grades has fallen sharply since mid-August to around $3.83 DUB-EFS-1M per barrel on Tuesday, helping profits on eastern exports. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Due to load on 12 cargoes in October versus 10 in September. * Usan: Set to load four cargoes in October. One of these cargoes, assigned to Glencore, was delayed from the September programme, traders said. ANGOLA * Angolan offers against dated Brent were last seen as follows: Cabinda +95, Nemba -60, Hungo -140, Kuito -250, Girassol +100, Dalia/pazflor/ flat, Saxi +30, Palanca +190, Gimboa +20. TENDERS * MRPL bought two 600,000-650,000 barrel cargoes of Gabon's Rabi Blend crude from Shell for lifting in September and October. * The oil major sold the September cargo at a discount of about $1.60 a barrel to dated Brent while an October cargo was sold at a discount of 60-80 cents a barrel, trade sources said. Both cargoes are sold on Free on Board basis. * MRPL also issued another tender for a 600,000 barrels size cargo for loading during October 1-15, a document showed. It will close on August 23, with offers valid until August 27. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)