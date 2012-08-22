WAfrica Crude-Nigerian Bonny Light exports to rise

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials held steady on Wednesday, supported by expectations of increased demand for light sweet crude from Libya, despite indications that the October loading programme would be larger than September's. Further signs emerged on Wednesday that Nigerian crude exports from West Africa will bounce in October, as exports of Bonny Light are set to nearly double from the previous month. Daily loadings for Bonny Light in October will be 229,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from a planned 140,000 bpd in September, a provisional loading programme showed. Forcados saw provisional exports rise to around 6.65 million tonnes from 5.15 million the previous month, though there was a slight fall in Bonga exports. This followed news on Tuesday of a rise in Qua Iboe exports, which showed exports are set to rise to 368,000 bpd in October from a planned 317,000 bpd in September. Some traders said differentials would be supported despite the additional supply, with new demand likely to come from the Ras Lanuf refinery in Libya, which is due to restart in coming weeks. "The return of the Ras Lanuf refinery takes Libyan supplies out of the light sweet equation, and the ramp up in the Eastern refinery system will outpace the additional WAF supplies," one trader said. "There's decent demand from Asia and Europe," said another. NIGERIA * Bonny Light: Nine cargoes due to load in October, totalling 7.1 million barrels. * Amenam: Two cargoes due to load in October, one on 25-26 Oct, one delayed from September. * Bonga: Five cargoes or 4.75 million tonnes due to load in October, down from around 5 million barrels in September. * Forcados: Seven cargoes, or 6.65 million tonnes to load, up from 5.15 million tonnes in September. * Qua Iboe: Due to load on 12 cargoes in October versus 10 in September. Was seen at a premium of around $1.50 a barrel over dated Brent. ANGOLA * Angolan offers against dated Brent were seen at: Cabinda +95, Nemba -60, Hungo -140, Kuito -250, Girassol +100, Dalia/pazflor/ flat, Saxi +30, Palanca +190, Gimboa +20. TENDERS * MRPL bought two 600,000-650,000 barrel cargoes of Gabon's Rabi Blend crude from Shell for lifting in September and October. * The oil major sold the September cargo at a discount of about $1.60 a barrel to dated Brent while an October cargo was sold at a discount of 60-80 cents a barrel, trade sources said. Both cargoes are sold on free on board basis. * MRPL also issued another tender for a 600,000 barrels size cargo for loading during October 1-15, a document showed. It will close on August 23, with offers valid until August 27. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush and Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)