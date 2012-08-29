FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WAfrica Crude-Asian buying sets Nigerian price floor
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 29, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Asian buying sets Nigerian price floor

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Key Nigerian grades were
supported near dated plus $2 a barrel on Wednesday as Asian
buying via tenders remained strong, offsetting a dearth of U.S.
demand.
    Qua Iboe and Bonny Light cargoes were offered as high as
dated plus $2 a barrel in the spot market, although traders
assessed the actual level as up to 50 cents below.
     India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
bought a cargo of Qua Iboe, traders said, although this could
not immediately be confirmed. India's Oil Corp (IOC) also bought
West African cargoes via tender, traders said.
    Demand from U.S. buyers has been weak in recent months and
may be sapped further by refinery outages in the U.S. Gulf due
to Hurricane Isaac. Some 936,500 barrels per day of refining
capacity was shut down in the U.S. Gulf Coast region on
Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Department said. 
    
    ANGOLA 
    * Girassol: An extra Girassol cargo was added to the
original October loading programme, traders said. This was
allocated to Total and brought the total number of Girassol
cargoes to nine.
    * Angola was originally due to export 1.67 million barrels
per day of crude oil in October. The added cargo would in theory
cause export volumes to rise to 1.71 million bpd. 
    
    NIGERIA 
    * Qua: Offered at dated plus $2.50 a barrel.   
                   
    TENDERS 
    * MRPL bought a cargo of Qua from Exxon via Glencore for its
tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said. This could not
immediately be confirmed with the parties involved.
    * IOC also bought two cargoes for loading in the first half
of October for its tender, traders said. These were a Bonny
Light cargo and a Girassol cargo, they added.
    * India's BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny Light from Shell and
that of Akpo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the
first half of October, traders said.


    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.