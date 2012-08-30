FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
August 30, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Light, sweet under pressure; sour popular

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ample supplies of light, sweet
crude oil in the Atlantic market put extra pressure on many
Nigerian grades and the lighter end of the Angolan crude
spectrum on Thursday, while demand for heavier barrels and sour
crudes increased.
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL),
Iran's key Indian oil client, issued tenders seeking two parcels
of 600,000 barrels of high sulphur crude oil for lifting at the
end of October and in early November, tender documents showed.
    The barrels are intended to replace Iranian crude that has
become more difficult to buy following the imposition of
sanctions against the Islamic Republic and highlight a
relatively tight market for heavy, sour crudes.
    But light, sweet cargoes are widely available and under
strong pressure. Nigerian Agbami is now trading at about $2 per
barrel below Girassol, which has a much heavier specification.
    The weakness of light grades has been exacerbated by the
closure of refineries in the U.S. Gulf due to Hurricane Isaac.
Almost 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity was
shut down in the U.S. Gulf Coast region on Wednesday, the U.S.
Energy Department said. 
    
    NIGERIA 
    * Qua Iboe: Most stems for October were reported placed with
offers pitched up to around dated Brent plus $2.00 a barrel. But
potential bids were said to be much lower, possibly down to
dated plus $1.50.
    * Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of 30-40 cents below
Qua Iboe, based largely on unreliable loading dates and also on
variable quality following recent problems.
    * Forcados: Assessed around dated Brent plus $3.00, around
$1.00 above Qua Iboe with a couple of mid-October cargoes said
to be available.
    * Agbami: Ultra-light Agbami said to be worth no more than
dated Brent minus $1.50 by potential buyers, squeezed by the
ample supply of very light, sweet barrels.
    
    ANGOLA
    * Angola will export well over 1.7 million bpd in October,
up from 1.67 million bpd originally scheduled, following the
addition of a Girassol cargo.
    * Girassol: Nine cargoes will load in October following the
addition of an extra Girassol cargo allocated to Total. Girassol
was assessed around dated Brent plus 50 cents, traders said.
    * Nemba: The formerly popular light, sweet grade was
assessed well below dated Brent minus $1.00.
    * Kissanje: Around dated Brent minus 20 cents, traders said.
    
    TENDERS 
    * MRPL bought a cargo of Qua Iboe from Exxon via Glencore
for its tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said. 
    * IOC bought two cargoes for loading in the first half of
October for its tender, one of Nigerian Bonny Light and one of
Angolan Girassol, traders said.
    * India's BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny Light from Shell and
a cargo of Akpo from Vitol, both for loading in the first half
of October, traders said.

    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)
