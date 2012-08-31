WAfrica Crude-October overhang hits light, sweet grades

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A large overhang of West African cargoes for loading in October increased the pressure on differentials for light, sweet crude oil from Nigeria and Angola on Friday, despite several Asian tenders that could absorb some barrels. Around 40 of the 72 Nigerian crude cargoes due to be exported in October were still unplaced, traders said, and up to 18 of the 55 Angolan cargoes for October were also unsold. "It is not yet critical, but there is no shortage of West African crude," said a trader with a large Western refiner. "We see perhaps twice as many cargoes on offer now than we would expect at this time of the month. Angolan usually goes quickly." "Oct. cargoes are moving steadily but slowly," said another. The situation is most acute for light, sweet crudes as the traditional U.S. customers for these grades are buying less due to rising domestic U.S. production and Hurricane Isaac also closed most U.S. Gulf refiners, removing any marginal buying. Heavy, sour crudes are in more demand due to the embargo on Iranian oil. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), Iran's key Indian oil client, is seeking 1.2 million barrels of high sulphur crude for lifting at the end of October and in early November, largely to replace imports from Iran. Three crude oil buying tenders - two Indian and one Indonesian - for oil arriving in October and November could support light, sweet grades if they are all filled by West African barrels, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Six of the 12 Qua Iboe cargoes loading in October were still unsold by equity holders, traders said, and some of the remaining cargoes are being held for possible delivery into India. Trafigura sold two cargoes to Shell, traders said, while Exxon was reported to have placed two cargoes and Glencore and a Nigerian trader were both reported to have committed stems. Qua Iboe was said to have been last sold fob at around dated Brent plus $2.00 and at closer to the equivalent of dated plus $2.20 into tenders. Current spot values were at or below dated plus $2.00, one trader said, though another assessed differentials around 20 cents above that level. * Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of 30-40 cents below Qua Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality. * Agbami: The ultra-light grade was reported sold as low as dated Brent minus $2.00 in early August but has recovered a little since then and is now assessed closer to dated minus $1.00, traders said. But the grade, usually prized for its high content of naphtha and gasoline, is still under unusual pressure and is trading at around a $3.00 discount below Qua Iboe. ANGOLA * With up to 18 of the 55 October cargoes still seeking homes, traders reported multiple offers of Pazflor (x3), Dalia (x3), Girassol (x2), Cabinda (x2), Nemba (x2), plus single cargoes of Plutonio, Saxi, Palanca, Kuito, Kissanje. * Girassol: Assessed around dated Brent plus 50 cents. Nine cargoes will load in October following the addition of an extra cargo allocated to Total. * Nemba: Another light, sweet crude grade to come under pressure and assessed close to dated Brent minus $1.50, with few obvious takers at that level. * Kissanje: The remaining October cargo was worth around dated Brent minus 20 cents, traders said. TENDERS * Indian state-owned oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) bought via tender for Oct. 16-21 at least one cargo of Qua Iboe at an undisclosed price from Vitol, traders said. HPCL may also have bought a cargo of Oman crude from Itochu. Neither award was confirmed and full details were awaited. * A tender to buy light, sweet crude oil by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) closed on Thursday and was expected to be met by Nigerian crude, traders said, but award details were not immediately forthcoming. Last week, BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny Light from Shell and a cargo of Akpo from Vitol, both for loading in the first half of October. * A tender to buy light, sweet crude for November arrival by Indonesian state oil company Pertamina via its Singapore-based marketing arm Petral closed on Friday. Traders said Petral was likely to take Nigerian barrels, but no details of an award were yet available. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)